Kamala Harris Gives Powerful Speech After Historic Win As US Vice President

Kamala Harris assured Americans she would not be the last woman in office during a powerful speech celebrating Joe Biden’s win.

Biden was announced winner of the 2020 presidential race yesterday, November 7, following four days of vote counting.

After securing the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House, Biden and Harris, his chosen vice president, celebrated by addressing the nation outside a convention center in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Harris’s speech below:

Harris is the first woman in history to be elected vice president in the US, as well as the first Black woman to be given the role.

She acknowledged the importance of the win during her speech, which she gave while wearing a white suit in tribute to women’s suffrage 100 years after women were guaranteed the constitutional right to vote.

Harris admitted that her mother, who arrived in the US from India at the age of 18, ‘probably didn’t quite imagine’ her daughter being in the position she is now.

She continued:

I am thinking about her… and I am thinking about the generations of women, Black, White, Asian, Latina women, who throughout history have paved the way tonight.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden celebrate win PA Images

Harris credited the women who have ‘fought so much’, and expressed beliefs that Black women are ‘too often overlooked, but so often prove that they are the backbone of our democracy’.

She went on to say she reflects ‘on their struggle, their determination, and the strength of their vision to see what can be, unburdened by what has been’, adding, ‘And I stand on their shoulders.’

Kamala Harris PA

Harris expressed hope that the election result would prove inspirational for young girls across the US, and she promised that ‘while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last’.

She continued:

Every little girl watching tonight sees this is a country of possibilities. And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they’ve never seen it before. And we will applaud you every step of the way.

Harris said Biden’s decision to choose her as his vice-president was a ‘testament’ to his ‘character’, noting that the president-elect ‘had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country and select a woman as his vice-president’.

She also thanked Biden and his wife, Jill, for ‘welcoming our family into theirs on this incredible journey’.

A number of social media users praised Harris for her speech, with many saying that their daughters had already expressed hopes to follow in her footsteps.