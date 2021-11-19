Alamy

Kamala Harris is no longer acting President of the United States, as Joe Biden has once again taken back the position.

Today, November 19, Kamala Harris became the acting US President, albeit for just a brief moment. Now Joe Biden has taken back the presidency after having a routine procedure.

Biden had scheduled a routine colonoscopy during his physical examination at Walter Reed medical hospital. He drove to the medical centre in the Washington suburbs early this morning for his exam and briefly was put under anesthesia for his procedure, at which time power transferred to Harris.

When Harris took over as acting president, she became the first woman to be given presidential powers in the United States. Her presidential powers lasted for approximately 85 minutes.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shared the news of Biden’s procedure and said Harris will ‘work from her office in the West Wing during this time’.

The White House explained that the primary responsibility of the vice president is to ‘be ready at a moment’s notice to assume the Presidency if the President is unable to perform his or her duties’.

It continued: ‘This can be because of the President’s death, resignation, or temporary incapacitation, or if the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet judge that the President is no longer able to discharge the duties of the presidency.’

Psaki pointed out that the same transfer of power was carried out when ‘President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007’.

Psaki continued: ‘Following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia.’

Harris is no stranger to making history during her political career. She also holds the title as the nation’s first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.

Following the successful procedure, Psaki revealed that President Biden ‘was in good spirits and at that time resumed his duties. He will remain at Walter Reed as he completes the rest of his routine physical.’

