US Election 2020: Kamala Harris Makes History As First Black Woman To Be Elected Vice President

Kamala Harris Makes History As First Black Woman To Be Elected Vice President PA

Kamala Harris has just made history as the first Black woman to be elected as Vice President of the United States.

The 56-year-old Vice President-elect was born to immigrant parents from India and Jamaica, and will be entering office with a number of historic firsts.

Not only is she the first woman and the first Black person to be elected as Vice President, she is also the first Indian American and the first Asian American to do so.

Kamala Harris PA

As per NPR, Harris will be the first Vice President to have attended a historically Black college, as well as the first member of a Black sorority, having taken her undergraduate degree at Howard University.

Harris was selected as President-elect Joe Biden’s running mate on August 11, after having served as as senator for California and as the attorney general for California.

Taking to Twitter after the news broke, Harris tweeted:

This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.

Many congratulations to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on this historic victory.