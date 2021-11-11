Kamala Harris Mocked For Appearing To Use French Accent In Paris Conference

Alamy

Vice President Kamala Harris has been mocked for using a ‘French accent’ during a visit to a COVID-19 lab in Paris.

On Tuesday, November 9, Harris was speaking at the Pasteur Institute about the US-France alliance on scientific research.

While discussing how politicians should operate more like scientists, certain commentators – most of whom are of the right-wing persuasion – believed to have observed a French accent, describing it as ‘cringe’.

‘One of the things people in politics and government should really take from the approach of scientists – scientists operate with a hypothesis. I love that,’ she said, Fox News reports.

‘A hypothesis – it’s well thought-out, it’s well planned, they start out with a hypothesis and then they test it out knowing invariably, you’re trying something for the first time, there will be glitches, there will be mistakes. Then everyone gets together, no one gets beat up about it, you analyse it – what went wrong, re-evaluate, update the hypothesis and start again.’

It’s the next part that has been swarmed with conservative mockery. ‘In government, we campaign with The Plan. Uppercase T, uppercase P, The Plan! And then the environment is such we’re expected to defend The Plan even when the first time we roll it out there may be some glitches and it’s time to re-evaluate and then do it again,’ she says, apparently with an accent.

Jake Schneider, a self-confessed Trump fan, wrote, ‘Kamala ‘Cringe’ Harris visits a group of French scientists and speaks to them as if they’re toddlers, lamenting that people expect their elected officials to keep their promises.’ CNN’s Scott Jennings also tweeted, ‘This is what Biden thinks of France, our oldest ally.’