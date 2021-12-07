unilad
Kamala Harris Using Wired Headphones And Having ‘Bluetooth Phobia’ Sparks Controversy

by : Shola Lee on : 07 Dec 2021 19:38
Well, according to White House reporter Alex Thompson, Harris 'has long felt that Bluetooth headphones are a security risk'.Alamy

Vice President Kamala Harris apparently prefers to use wired headphones and, of course, it has sparked controversy.

Ah, wired headphones, a simpler time when losing your headphones didn’t mean dipping into your savings. A time where you didn’t have to wait for enough charge to listen to music. Why did we ever let them go?

Kamala Harris (Alamy)'Alamy

Well, according to White House reporter Alex Thompson, Harris ‘has long felt that Bluetooth headphones are a security risk’ and opts for wired headphones instead.

The discovery prompted Thompson to share the news on Twitter, claiming that three former campaign aides told him the vice president ‘insists on using wires ones’.

A debate quickly ensued, but it seems most were in agreement with Harris. One user said ‘I think she’s actually right tho’, with regards to her security concerns.

Meanwhile, others questioned why Thompson was bringing up the VP’s headphone preference in the first place.

Another user wrote: ‘Omg. The scandal. She chooses a different type headphones’.

While I’ve never noticed it before, Harris’ headphone preference does make a lot of sense… have you ever seen the politician use AirPods?

For instance, in the highly meme’d ‘we did it Joe’ clip of Harris congratulating Biden on his election win, her wired headphones were front and centre.

Harris did not respond when asked if there was a ‘fun origin story’ to her decision and who could blame her? She has important stuff to do.

Although, we still think wired headphones should make a comeback.

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, Kamala Harris

