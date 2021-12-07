Kamala Harris Using Wired Headphones And Having ‘Bluetooth Phobia’ Sparks Controversy

Alamy

Vice President Kamala Harris apparently prefers to use wired headphones and, of course, it has sparked controversy.

Ah, wired headphones, a simpler time when losing your headphones didn’t mean dipping into your savings. A time where you didn’t have to wait for enough charge to listen to music. Why did we ever let them go?

Well, according to White House reporter Alex Thompson, Harris ‘has long felt that Bluetooth headphones are a security risk’ and opts for wired headphones instead.

The discovery prompted Thompson to share the news on Twitter, claiming that three former campaign aides told him the vice president ‘insists on using wires ones’.

A debate quickly ensued, but it seems most were in agreement with Harris. One user said ‘I think she’s actually right tho’, with regards to her security concerns.

Meanwhile, others questioned why Thompson was bringing up the VP’s headphone preference in the first place.

Another user wrote: ‘Omg. The scandal. She chooses a different type headphones’.

While I’ve never noticed it before, Harris’ headphone preference does make a lot of sense… have you ever seen the politician use AirPods?

For instance, in the highly meme’d ‘we did it Joe’ clip of Harris congratulating Biden on his election win, her wired headphones were front and centre.

Harris did not respond when asked if there was a ‘fun origin story’ to her decision and who could blame her? She has important stuff to do.

Although, we still think wired headphones should make a comeback.