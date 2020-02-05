Kansas City Chiefs Fan Dies Minutes After Super Bowl Win

I came out on the front porch, they started shooting off the fireworks and everything. People driving down the street, hanging out the window, saying: ‘Go Chiefs! Yay, Champions!’

[I] happened to be on this porch when the one exploded clear to the ground and I don’t know how far up. I know that there was some talking, some shouting, but I could not hear with all the other fireworks that would go off. It’s so sad because it was such a wonderful occasion. We were all so happy for the Chiefs and for Kansas City, and they were showing their appreciation.