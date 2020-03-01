Kansas Man Who Spent 23 Years In Prison For Wrongful Conviction Awarded $1.5 Million

We are committed to faithfully administering the state’s mistaken-conviction law as the legislature wrote it.

In this case, our office worked diligently to obtain and review all available evidence, including evidence identified but not provided in the earlier judicial proceedings.

We were ultimately able to resolve all issues, satisfy all of the statute’s requirements, and agree to this outcome so Mr. McIntyre can receive the benefits to which he is entitled by law because of his mistaken conviction.