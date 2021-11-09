Kanye Shares Video To Drake Hoping To End Feud A Week After Calling Him ‘Disrespectful’

Alamy

In another unexpected Kayne West update, the rapper has reached out to Drake in the hopes of ending their feud.

After years of feuding, West, now legally known as Ye, reached out to Drake and invited him to guest star at his concert on December 7.

West released the video on Instagram today, November 9, and was accompanied by music executive J Prince, from Rap-A-Lot Records.

The video comes after West called Drake out on November 5 in his two-hour long interview with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN on their popular rap podcast Drunk Champs. When asked about going into a rap battle with Drake, West stated, ‘I’m winning every situation.’

He went on to say that Drake was ‘disrespectful’ when addressing rumours that he had slept with West’s then-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In the same podcast, the rapper confused listeners by stating that he still views Kardashian, who recently filed for divorce, as his wife.

Despite what West said in the viral podcast interview, the Donda singer extended an olive branch to Drake.

In the video, West says, ‘Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it’s time to put it to rest,’ before going on to say he and Drake should ‘put their pride to the side’ and collaborate.

West then revealed his intentions behind the video:

I’m asking Drake on Dec. 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.

West’s December 7 concert is an attempt to draw attention to and help free Larry Hoover, co-founder of Chicago Gangster Disciples. Hoover was found guilty of murder in 1973 and was sentenced to life in prison.

Since his initial sentencing, Hoover has received an addition six life sentences for gang-related activity in prison.

Drake is yet to respond to the video, but did release a statement following the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert earlier this week.

The Headlines singer took to Instagram to share his thoughts:

My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.

He continued, ‘I will continue to pray for all of them and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.’