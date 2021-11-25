unilad
Kanye West Admits Marriage Mistakes With Kim Kardashian At Thanksgiving Event

by : Shola Lee on : 25 Nov 2021 14:08
Kanye West Admits Marriage Mistakes With Kim Kardashian At Thanksgiving Event(Alamy/@pagesix/Instagram)

Kanye West has admitted he made ‘mistakes’ during his high-profile marriage to Kim Kardashian while at a Thanksgiving event.

West’s confession came while attending the Los Angeles Mission’s Thanksgiving event in Skid Row,

He also said he needed to be ‘back home’, and attacked the media for trying to write a ‘narrative’ of his family.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (Alamy)Alamy

In the rapper’s speech, as per ET Online, he said:

The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband.

West proceeded to say that he was trying to ‘be next to [his] children as much as possible’, but that he ultimately needed ‘to be back home’.

He also claimed that his high-profile relationship – dubbed Kimye by the press – was of huge importance to their fans.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (PA Images)PA Images

The Flashing Lights singer explained:

If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay, but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation.

West also recently claimed the pair are still legally married.

Appearing on the podcast Drink Champs, West said:

SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.

He continued, ‘That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.’

West’s statements came in the midst of rumours over whether Kardashian is dating SNL star Pete Davidson.

Rumours of the surprise couple started after they were spotted on several outings together and holding hands on Davidson’s birthday.

