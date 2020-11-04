Kanye Concedes 2020 Election Says He’ll Run Again In 2024

Kanye West/Twitter/PA Images

Kanye West has apparently conceded in his bid for the White House.

He may be a musical GOAT, but without the instruments of a nationwide political party behing him, it was always going to be an uphill battle.

Advert 10

He tweeted: ‘WELP KANYE 2024’

Kanye’s tweet has already received almost 50,000 likes within minutes of posting. The world watches on to see whether Donald Trump remains in the White House or Joe Biden will become the new president.

The College Dropout star earlier shared news that he voted for himself as a write-in candidate after missing the ballot in Wyoming.

Advert 10

The race to the White House is still at stake as votes continue to be counted.

Follow our live blog for the latest election news.