Kanye West Brought Out Marilyn Manson And DaBaby For Donda Party Then Set Himself On Fire

Apple Music/XXL/Twitter

Kanye West has confused fans by inviting some of music’s most controversial figures, DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, to his latest Donda listening party – and then set himself on fire.

West revisited his hometown for his third Donda listening party late on Thursday, August 26, holding it at Soldier Field, Chicago. Only about 40,000 people were allowed into Soldier Field, with the concert providing on-site vaccines for those unvaccinated.

The rapper kicked off the event with Jail, one of the album’s most popular singles, which initially featured Jay-Z, but his verse was replaced by one from DaBaby, leaving fans confused. West then, in a controversial move that has sparked debate online, brought DaBaby and Marilyn Manson onto the stage, with the trio standing by a recreation of his childhood home.

@consequence

DaBaby, who was recently pulled from various festival lineups for making homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud, and Marilyn Manson, who has been sued by numerous women over the past year for sexual assault, stood proudly next to West. Although DaBaby’s appearance at the event is problematic, it’s slightly more understandable as he is due to appear on the album, but fans have been left puzzled as to why Marilyn made an appearance.

After two of music’s ‘cancelled’ musicians made an entrance, the evening got even stranger. Despite the fact that Kim Kardashian and West filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage, the couple seemed to mimic a wedding, with Kim Kardashian dressed in a bridal gown as she greeted West on stage.

West was also seen on camera setting himself on fire as he sat within the burning recreation of his childhood home. The rapper appeared in a fireproof suit that was engulfed in flames, which were then extinguished.

@XXL

Even after the bizarre events of yesterday night’s listening session, West has left fans disappointed after yet another day of not releasing his album, Donda, leading some to believe he will never do so.

Meanwhile, in news that is mainly surprising because it didn’t happen sooner, the rapper was recently reportedly seeking to make his long-time nickname official, doing away with ‘Kanye Omari West’ to become simply ‘Ye’.

