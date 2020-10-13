Kanye West Is Trying To Trademark ‘God Save America’ For 2020 Campaign

America, what is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation, our people, what is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people, to contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision.

We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the ‘free exercise of religion’, including of course prayer. Through prayer faith can be restored — we as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves.