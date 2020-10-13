Kanye West Is Trying To Trademark ‘God Save America’ For 2020 Campaign
Kanye West is attempting to trademark ‘God Save America’ as part of his 2020 presidential campaign.
The 43-year-old is ramping up efforts in his bid for the White House in the coming November election. Just last night, he dropped his first campaign video, with promises to ‘fulfil America’s destiny’.
Religion and the need for prayer featured strongly in the Stronger rapper’s cinematic trailer. His recent filing takes that even further; Kanye wants ‘sweatshirts, t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts’ with ‘God Save America’ on them.
TMZ first broke the news that the artist is attempting to trademark God Save America. It was later confirmed by searching the government’s Electronic Search System (TESS), courtesy of the US Patent and Trademark Office.
Type in the keywords and you’ll find a filing from October 7, with ‘Yeezy’ as the applicant. However, his late entry ahead of the election has been layered with controversy and strange events, whether it’s his first rally or the idea that he was a ‘spoiler’ for the Republican Party.
Presumably in a bid to clear up any rumours or allegations, as well as spreading his manifesto, Kanye has reportedly reached out to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week.
On Twitter, the rapper wrote: ‘Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas… Let’s do this my friend.’
In his first campaign video, Kanye pledges to ‘build a stronger country’ under his presidency ‘by building stronger families: families are the building blocks of a society, of a nation. By turning to faith we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be.’
He adds:
America, what is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation, our people, what is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people, to contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision.
We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the ‘free exercise of religion’, including of course prayer. Through prayer faith can be restored — we as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves.
No matter how unlikely, people are officially writing West in on ballots. That said, he’s also faced accusations of electoral fraud after allegedly suspicious signatures in support of him. He also missed a number of ballot deadlines in key states earlier in July and August.
