unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Kanye West Is Trying To Trademark ‘God Save America’ For 2020 Campaign

by : Cameron Frew on : 13 Oct 2020 18:07
Kanye West Is Trying To Trademark 'God Save America' For 2020 CampaignKanye West Is Trying To Trademark 'God Save America' For 2020 CampaignPA Images

Kanye West is attempting to trademark ‘God Save America’ as part of his 2020 presidential campaign. 

The 43-year-old is ramping up efforts in his bid for the White House in the coming November election. Just last night, he dropped his first campaign video, with promises to ‘fulfil America’s destiny’.

Advert

Religion and the need for prayer featured strongly in the Stronger rapper’s cinematic trailer. His recent filing takes that even further; Kanye wants ‘sweatshirts, t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts’ with ‘God Save America’ on them.

Kanye West Says He's Running For President In 2024Kanye West Says He's Running For President In 2024PA Images

TMZ first broke the news that the artist is attempting to trademark God Save America. It was later confirmed by searching the government’s Electronic Search System (TESS), courtesy of the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Type in the keywords and you’ll find a filing from October 7, with ‘Yeezy’ as the applicant. However, his late entry ahead of the election has been layered with controversy and strange events, whether it’s his first rally or the idea that he was a ‘spoiler’ for the Republican Party.

Advert

Presumably in a bid to clear up any rumours or allegations, as well as spreading his manifesto, Kanye has reportedly reached out to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week.

On Twitter, the rapper wrote: ‘Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas… Let’s do this my friend.’

In his first campaign video, Kanye pledges to ‘build a stronger country’ under his presidency ‘by building stronger families: families are the building blocks of a society, of a nation. By turning to faith we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be.’

Advert

He adds: 

America, what is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation, our people, what is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people, to contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision.

We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the ‘free exercise of religion’, including of course prayer. Through prayer faith can be restored — we as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves.

No matter how unlikely, people are officially writing West in on ballots. That said, he’s also faced accusations of electoral fraud after allegedly suspicious signatures in support of him. He also missed a number of ballot deadlines in key states earlier in July and August.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Music, Kanye West, News, US

Credits

TMZ and 1 other

  1. TMZ

    KANYE WEST FORGET ME, GOD WILL SAVE AMERICA!!! Moves to Lock Down Rights

  2. United States Patent and Trademark Office

    God Save America

 