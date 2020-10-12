Kanye West Just Dropped A Vote Kanye Presidential Trailer
Kanye West just dropped his first presidential campaign advertisement.
His first video in the 2020 race for the White House comes just days after it emerged that Americans were ‘writing him in’ on ballots across the country.
In the short trailer, Kanye pledges to ‘fulfil America’s destiny’ and ‘build stronger families’ should he win the presidency in November.
Watch Kanye’s campaign video below:
There had been some uncertainty over Kanye’s willingness to run for president after his first controversial rally back in July. Shortly afterwards, the 43-year-old wrote that he was going to focus on his music – now, he’s officially back in the saddle and going for the presidency.
In his video, Kanye says:
America, what is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation, our people, what is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people, to contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision.
We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the ‘free exercise of religion’, including of course prayer. Through prayer faith can be restored — we as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves.
The Stronger rapper adds: ‘We are not only a beacon to the world but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other, our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together. We have to act on faith, with the sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things.’
In addition to the criticism of his first rally, Kanye has missed several ballot deadlines in key states after he failed to hand in the sufficient documents required to register. He’s also faced accusations of electoral fraud due to reportedly suspicious signatures supporting him.
The video continues: ‘We will build a stronger country by building stronger families: families are the building blocks of a society, of a nation. By turning to faith we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be.’
Earlier in August, Kanye denied rumours he was being paid by the Republican Party to serve as a distraction ahead of the election. Speaking on Nick Cannon’s podcast, he said: ‘Ain’t nobody paying me. I got more money than Trump.’
He concludes the trailer: ‘I am Kanye West and I approve this message.’
