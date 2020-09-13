Kanye West Loses Court Case To Get On Wisconsin Ballot PA Images

Kanye West has lost a legal battle that would have allowed him to appear on the election ballot in Wisconsin.

The rapper was disqualified from appearing on the state’s ballad after he failed to meet the deadline for his nomination papers.

Kanye is said to have missed the ballot by a mere 14 seconds, just missing the 5pm deadline, however his team argued that they feel they were still within the right time frame.

Election 2020 Kanye West PA Images

The disqualification has now, though, been upheld by a judge in the Brown County Circuit, who decided that Wisconsin’s election commission did the right thing in keeping Ye’s name off the ballot.

Judge John Zakowski used the analogy that ‘there is significant difference between 11.59.59 pm. and one second after midnight,’ adding that ‘the passage of a second after midnight confers an entirely new day,’ according to TMZ.

In his lawsuit, West argued that the deadline was set at 5pm, and therefore that did not expire until 5.01pm and his papers had still been accepted by staff. His team also say that the building was locked when they arrived, so they had to call the commission to be let in, delaying things further.

Kanye West Says He's Running For President In 2024 PA Images

But, a staff member at the commission told the court that Kanye’s reps didn’t place the paper work on the counter until 5.01pm and by the time they were officially accepted it was already several minutes past the 5pm deadline.

Outlining his decision, Judge Zakowski said, as per NME:

The unfortunate fact is this dispute could have been avoided had the West representatives simply arrived earlier. Candidates need to plan ahead and arrive in time to get into the building and file the papers in the office of the commission prior to the deadline, there are no exceptions under the statute or the relevant case law.

Kanye West Says He's Running For President In 2024 PA Images

Although the decision could still be appealed by the Supreme Court of Wisconsin, the elections commission has argued that because of the fact all postal votes are required to be sent by September 17, adding new nominees to the ballot and having to reprint them could cause ‘confusion and disorder.’

Earlier this year, West announced he would be running for president under The Birthday Party, however he has already missed the deadline to appear on several different ballots.

The only chance he has now at being successful is through a write-in campaign.