Kanye West Nearly Quit Rapping Because ‘It’s The Devil’s Music’

PA

Kanye West is due to release his latest album, Jesus Is King, however it’s been revealed the artist nearly quit rapping, calling it ‘the devil’s music’.

The Stronger singer will finally drop his follow-up to Ye on Friday (October 25) after a long string of delays.

However, in a new interview with West’s pastor, he allegedly nearly quit rapping altogether after being ‘saved’ by Christianity.

Check out the interview below:

Pastor Adam Tyson told Christian media organisation Apologia West came to him considering quitting the rapping game – but he convinced the musician to reconsider.

As heard in the Apologia video, Tyson said:

One time, he told me that he wasn’t going to rap, I said: ‘Why not?’ to which Kanye replied: ‘That’s the devil’s music.’ I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.’ I definitely said: ‘Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God’s given you and use that platform for God.’

It was in May this year West began attending the Placerita Bible Church in California. There, he began to speak with the pastor.

PA

Tyson added:

[West] said: ‘About five weeks ago, I got radically saved.’ He just started telling me a little about his testimony. The guilt of sin brought him down low. He would say the devil basically brought him to a place where he just felt like he was in bondage to his sin. So he said: ‘I got delivered.’

Jesus Is King was supposed to arrive in September, but despite sharing the tracklist and previewing the record, West only confirmed the record this morning (October 21), announcing the release date on Twitter.

According to NME, at the Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience event, hosted at the George Washington University, he told the audience the album was delayed because he was ‘making it better for y’all’.

Getty

The Jesus Is King release date also coincides with the drop of West’s IMAX film of the same title.

Kenny G confirmed in an interview with GQ he’ll appear on the album, after marking Valentine’s Day by performing at West and Kim Kardashian’s home.

As per GQ, Kenny G said:

That was the day that I met Kanye. And he just could not have been nicer. It was super fun. And it was a great vibe doing that performance in their house. After that, he asked me if I want to come over to see his studio. So I said: ‘Cool’. So I went with him. And he started playing me some tracks. And as he was playing the tracks, I did not hesitate to say what I thought about the tracks. And I suggested on a particular track: ‘You know, I think if my saxophone was on there it would sound really good’. And he said: ‘Cool’. And he pulled out the microphone, and I started playing on it.

Jesus Is King drops on October 25.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]