Kanye West To Hold First Campaign Rally In South Carolina PA Images

Kanye West is holding his first campaign rally in South Carolina following rumours he had dropped out of the presidential race.

The All Of The Lights rapper took to Twitter yesterday, July 18, asking for help to get him on the South Carolina ballot, followed by a list of eight locations. Kanye broke the news he was running for president on social media earlier this month.

Despite not being on South Carolina’s ballot yet, Kanye will be hosting the rally at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston today, July 19.

According to a campaign document obtained by POLITICO, the event will be for registered guests only and everyone will be required to wear masks, observe social distancing and sign a COVID-19 liability release form.

Earlier this week there were reports the 43-year-old had dropped out of the race after Steve Kramer, a member of West’s campaign team, told New York Magazine’s Intelligencer the rapper will no longer run in the election.

However, Kramer may have spoken too soon. While Kanye missed the deadline to get on the Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New Mexico, Indiana, Nevada, Michigan, Delaware, and South Carolina ballots, he bought his way on to Oklahoma’s, Vanity Fair reports.

Kanye West Says Democrats Brainwash Black Women To Get Abortions PA Images

On Wednesday, July 15, a representative for the rapper arrived at the Oklahoma Board of Elections with the proper form and a $35,000 filing fee on the last possible day for independent candidates to file to appear on the ballot. Kanye then signed his formal state of candidacy on Thursday.

He won’t be able to simply buy his way on to other ballots, however. Other states requires thousands of voter signatures to get on, and Kanye is currently asking for people to sign up and get him on the South Carolina ballot.

To qualify for the election, Kanye needs to be on ballots in five states by August 3. While some, like Oklahoma, simply require a fee to be paid, others, like South Carolina, require thousands of signatures. Seeing as South Carolina’s deadline has already passed, it’s not entirely clear how he would qualify for the ballot.

While his determination is admirable, current figures aren’t in the rapper’s favour. A recent national poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, which polled 2,000 registered voters in the US on July 9 to get an idea of how residents planned to vote in the upcoming November elections, showed only 2% planning on voting for Kanye.

The rapper’s late bid for the presidency comes at a time when former vice president Joe Biden is reportedly ahead of Trump by 9% in the polling average. And, after missing the deadline to get on the ballot in a number of key states, only time will tell if Kanye can compete with the frontrunners.