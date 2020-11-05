Kanye West's Failed Bid For US Presidency Cost Him $9 Million For Just 60,000 Votes PA Images

Not only did Kanye West end his 2020 presidential campaign without success; he ended it $9 million worse off.

The election isn’t over yet, with Donald Trump and Joe Biden still battling to win key states to be named president, but West appeared to concede fairly soon after voting closed on November 3.

He didn’t outright say he was giving up, but instead implied he was turning his focus to his next campaign as he shared a tweet with the caption ‘Kanye 2024’ in the early hours of November 4.

The rapper’s determination to take over the White House is evident, especially considering the less-than-rewarding outcome he saw this year. Figures showed 60,000 US citizens across 12 states voted for West – a fairly impressive figure in itself, but still far off Biden’s record-breaking 69,512,303, and counting.

West’s decision to have another bite at the cherry is even more surprising when you take into account the fact that each of his 60,000 votes – not including the vote he cast for himself – cost him roughly $150.

The rapper racked up costs of $9 million throughout his campaign, with the Federal Election Committee showing he contributed $10.36 million to the cause, received $1.18 million in individual contributions, and spent $10.39 million on operating expenditures such as legal fees and campaign management.

Kanye West PA Images

Still, the experience obviously wasn’t enough to put him off, and West is confident his persistence will pay off as he previously told The Joe Rogan Experience podcast he is ‘definitely 100% winning in 2024’.

Speaking to the host about his run for president, West said:

It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV awards it hit me in the shower. When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul.

When it came to this year’s results, West saw the most success in Tennessee, where he secured 10,216 votes. He gained a further 7,789 in Minnesota, 6,259 in Kentucky and 6,254 in Colorado, according to Associated Press.

The rapper cast his first-ever vote for himself in Wyoming, where he owns a ranch and spends much of his time.

Reminding citizens he was backing himself, West wrote on Twitter:

God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.

West also shared a video of the monumental moment he voted on Twitter, showing his name written on his ballot sheet.

With four years to go until his next attempt, at least West has chance to save up some of the money he lost this time around!