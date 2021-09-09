Karen Who Was Filmed Coughing On People In Supermarket Loses Job

@chaiteabugz/TikTok

A woman who was filmed intentionally coughing on people in a Nebraska supermarket has been fired from her job, her employer confirmed.

German software company SAP issued a statement on Twitter yesterday, September 8, saying it had ‘reviewed the incident’ and that subsequently the woman involved ‘no longer works for SAP’.

Footage of the ‘coughing Karen’ caused outrage yesterday after going viral on social media, with TikTok user @chaiteabugz explaining that the woman had followed her around a SuperSave store in Lincoln, Nebraska while coughing in the direction of her and her mother while accusing them of being ‘sheep’ for wearing a face mask.

Unfortunately for the woman, this being the internet, she didn’t stay anonymous for long, with sleuths quickly identifying her as Janene Hoskovec from Scottsdale, Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix New Times, Hoskovec’s identity was uncovered by two online activists who out right-wingers who feature in these kind of videos, with the pair trawling Nebraska anti-mask Facebook groups until they came across the woman’s profile.

From there, they found her LinkedIn profile that listed her as an employee of SAP’s Tempe, AZ branch.

‘It was definitely on the easier end of people we’ve found,’ one of the sleuths told the New Times.

SAP was alerted to the incident after Hoskovec began trending on Twitter, and issued an initial statement saying, ‘The health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we live and work are of utmost concern to us. We are taking the matter of an SAP employee incident very seriously and investigating the situation.’

Less than 12 hours later, it confirmed Hoskovec had been fired.