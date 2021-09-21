unilad
Kate McCann Returns To The NHS Frontline After 14 Years

by : Julia Banim on : 21 Sep 2021 07:46
Kate McCann, the mother of Madeleine McCann, is returning to work on the frontline of the NHS after 14 years.

The former GP quit her job back in 2007 to focus on the search for Madeleine, who disappeared during a family holiday in Praia da Luz, Portugal in May 2007, shortly before her fourth birthday.

Kate is now understood to be working as a doctor at hospitals in Leicester, a city that has particularly suffered over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, and is said to be happy ‘doing [her] little bit to help’.

A family friend told The Sun that Kate is ‘delighted’ to be back working during the ongoing crisis, adding:

Kate’s back working as a doctor. She’s helping out at her local hospitals now and not doing any surgery work.

She has thrown herself back into a full time job to assist others in need. There’s such a demand for qualified medics during these unprecedented times.

Kate’s enjoying doing her little bit to help but we hardly ever see her and Gerry now. They are both so busy.

It’s understood that, at times, Kate will be working at the same hospital as her husband, cardiologist Gerry McCann.

In May this year, Kate and Gerry wrote a tribute to their missing daughter on what would have been her 18th birthday, a milestone they found to be ‘particularly poignant’.

In a message shared on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page, the McCanns remarked that ‘every May is tough – a reminder of years passed, of years together lost, or stolen’, adding:

The Covid pandemic has made this year even more difficult for many reasons but thankfully the investigation to find Madeleine and her abductor has continued.

We hang on to the hope, however small, that we will see Madeleine again. As we have said repeatedly, we need to know what has happened to our lovely daughter, no matter what. We are very grateful to the police for their continued efforts.

We still receive so many positive words and good wishes despite the years that have gone by. It all helps and for that we are truly grateful – thank you.

More than 14 years on from her disappearance, Kate and Gerry continue to maintain hope that Madeleine will one day be found alive.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

