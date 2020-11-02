Kate Winslet Beats Tom Cruise's Underwater Record In Avatar 2 PA Images/Kate Winslet/Instagram

There’s a new champ in Hollywood when it comes to holding one’s breath underwater – and its British actor Kate Winslet, after her recent efforts for Avatar 2.

Having previously reported that the star 45-year-old English star had held her breath for an incredible 8 minutes, it’s now believed she holds the all-time record for the feat.

Advert 10

The previous record was, until last week, held by the legendary Tom Cruise, where the 58-year-old had held the title since 2015. Cruise, who’s known for performing a lot of his own daring stunts, such as jumping from buildings and holding onto the outside of soaring planes, was applauded some five years ago for the achievement, as the accolade now sits with Winslet.

Cruise had held the record, which was an impressive six minutes, during the filming of a scene in the fifth instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Rogue Nation.

However, Winslet’s feat beats this by some time. The long awaited Avatar sequel, following on from the original released in December of 2009.

Advert 10

Speaking about the scene in some detail, to Collider, the Titanic icon revealed what the moment entailed:

I was walking on the bottom of the tank. That’s a big ceremonial sequence with those huge heavy wings. That was quite scary. The thing is, when you can hold your breath for seven minutes, you become unafraid. Actually, strangely, I was able to rely on my own ability to hold my breath for that long. Somehow I was not afraid, at all.

Speaking of the chance to work with James Cameron again, after the pair collaborated on 1998’s record-breaker, Titanic well over 20 years ago, she said: ‘It was so wonderful to work with Jim again.’

Advert 10

‘I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff,’ as previously revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans have had to endure years of waiting to see what else lies in store for Cameron’s sci-fi fantasy tale, with a further three films due for release every other year, until Christmas 2028.

Avatar 2 will hit cinemas on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 released on December 20, 2024, followed by Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026, and finally Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.