Katie Hopkins Gets Deported From Australia After Quarantine ‘Jokes’

Katie Hopkins/Instagram

Katie Hopkins is to be deported from Australia after joking about breaching the country’s quarantine rules.

The ex-Apprentice contestant and infamous online personality, often attracting anger for racist and far-right remarks, had been in the country to star in Big Brother Australia.

In a since-deleted Instagram live video, the 46-year-old joked about putting front-line workers at risk in her Sydney hotel, saying she planned to ‘lie in wait’ for staff to bring food to her door so she could ‘frighten’ them ‘naked with no face mask’.

She also described COVID-19 lockdowns as the ‘greatest hoax in human history’, coming on England’s so-called Freedom Day with no restrictions across the country. Both Sydney and Melbourne are currently in lockdown.

As reported by The Guardian, Hopkins is expected to be flying out of Sydney by mid-afternoon today, July 19, after the government cancelled her visa and she was sacked from the reality show.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews described her behaviour as ‘shameful’ and ‘a slap in the face for all those Australians who are currently in lockdown… the fact that she was out there boasting about breaching quarantine was appalling’, she told ABC News.

‘We will be getting her out of the country as soon as we can possible arrange that. Personally, I’m very pleased she’ll be leaving,’ she added.

According to Andrews, Australian Border Force ‘acted quickly’ on cancelling her visa. ‘We will be getting her out of the country as soon as we can possibly arrange that. So I’m hopeful that it will happen imminently,’ the minister said.

Hopkins was granted entry into the country via the ‘support of a state government’, which regularly ask the federal government to admit people above the hotel quarantine caps as ‘there is an economic benefit’ to them coming to Australia.

Andrew Giles, Labour’s acting home affairs spokesperson, argued, ‘Actually, Katie Hopkins came to Australia because you enabled it, Minister Andrews. You made the decisions, no doubt knowing of her awful record. No one else, you. For once, front up and take responsibility. Don’t try to hide behind a business or a state government.’

Brad Hazzard, health minister for New South Wales, also said, ‘I was shocked to see that lady – who fortuitously I’ve never heard of before and I hope to never hear of again. To think she could think that the measures we are taking to keep our community safe can be treated with such juvenile, imbecilic behaviour is just mind-boggling.’