Katie Price Avoids Jail In Drink-Driving Case Because Of Legal Loophole
Katie Price avoided serving jail time in her drink-driving case on account of a legal loophole.
The 43-year-old former glamour model was arrested back in September after crashing her Range Rover on the B2135 near Partridge Green, leaving the car upturned across the middle of the road. She pleaded guilty to the charges, admitting, ‘I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.’
Appearing before Crawley Magistrates’ Court in West Sussex for her sentencing on December 15, Price was warned she could serve jail time for her offences. She was given a 16-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was also ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid community work.
As well as a two-year driving ban, Price must now also pay £213 in costs, and is said to already owe the court a sum of £7,358.
Speaking before the court, as per The Sun, District Judge Amanda Kelly told Price:
Unlike you not everyone has the luxury of putting themselves into the Priory clinic when their lives get hard.
Describing the mum-of-five’s actions as ‘incredibly selfish’, Kelly continued:
When you chose to get behind the wheel that night you showed no concern for others. You could have killed somebody. Your actions meant the emergency services had to use up their precious time.
You knowingly and deliberately flouted a court order and not for the first time. You seem to think you are above the law.
Kelly then went on to outline the reason why Price would avoid jail time, explaining how – during an earlier hearing – the media personality was told her sentencing would be deferred if she received treatment at The Priory rehab facility and didn’t commit any additional offences.
If you want to discuss any issues relating to alcohol in confidence, contact Drinkline on 0300 123 1110, 9am–8pm weekdays and 11am–4pm weekends for advice and support
