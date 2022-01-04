Katie Price Breaks Silence On ‘Traumatic’ Drink-Driving Arrest

ITV

Katie Price has spoken out about her drink-driving arrest for the first time since she was sentenced.

In December, Price was given a 16-week suspended sentence and a two-year driving ban after she crashed her car on the B2135 near Partridge Green in September, leaving the car upturned across the middle of the road.

This morning, January 4, Price made her first TV appearance since the sentencing, speaking to Good Morning Britain about how she felt ‘ashamed’ after the crash.

Sitting alongside her son Harvey, Price explained:

The events were really traumatic. I feel ashamed about it all. People shouldn’t judge people, there’s always a reason for things.

She continued, ‘It’s been traumatic after, so I’m not ready to talk about it yet. But what I will say is that I went to the Priory and I’ve made the decision finally to see a therapist every week, forever, to deal with the traumatic events that led me to getting into that car.

While she didn’t explain what led to her getting in the car, Price did say that she ‘will come on to talk’ when she’s ready.

Because of a legal loophole, Price received a suspended sentence with a requirement to attend a £6,800-a-week rehab centre.

Some drink-driving campaigners are said to be ‘gobsmacked’ by the sentence, while families of drink-driving victims labelled it as ‘disgusting’. Reportedly, the crash is Price’s ninth motoring offence.

However, Price remained optimistic for the new year and said that 2022 would be a ‘year of no more dramas’, and revealed that she’s taking part in Dry January, which involves staying sober for a month.

She added that she’s ‘not a big drinker anyway’.

She said:

2022 is my year, 22 is my lucky number. My birthday. The main box on Deal or No Deal. This has to be my year of no dramas. Babies, marriage, this year I want it all. I’ve definitely found the one in Carl [Woods, her fiancé] and we will get married.

‘[The marriage] will be in England, because of the family, my mum is terminally ill and can’t travel. So I’d never get married unless my mum was there,’ she added.