Katie Price Faces Jail Time As She Is Sentenced For Drink-Driving
Katie Price could face jail time for drink-driving while disqualified and driving without insurance when she is sentenced later today following September’s car crash.
Price, 43, admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance in the aftermath of the collision, which took place on September 28 on the B2135 near Partridge Green.
The former glamour model admitted the offences at a plea hearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on September 29. The previous day, she reportedly told police, ‘I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.’
The court was told how a drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine, while a roadside breathalyser also showed positively for alcohol.
At that hearing, as per The Independent, her sentence would be deferred on the condition that she have treatment at the Priory Centre, a world-famous private mental health hospital and addiction rehab clinic.
Price was also banned from driving in the interim, and was warned she must not commit any further offences.
In the aftermath of the crash, Price’s family released a statement saying that she was ‘unwell’.
It added:
We are concerned and worried about her deeply, we know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game, but as a family we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult time.
We are not asking for sympathy – just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.
‘It takes great strength for one to acknowledge they need help, we hope the door is now open for Kate to learn to love herself and to be happy within,’ the family concluded, stressing that ‘mental illness is not a personal failure’.
