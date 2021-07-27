Kayak Olympic Medallist Jailed for Cocaine Smuggling

PA Images

Nathan Baggaley, a former Olympic kayaker for Australia, has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for smuggling cocaine.

Baggaley won two silver medals at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, in addition to winning three world championships in the K-1 500m events. His last victory was in Zagreb in 2005 before he was handed a 24-month suspension for steroid use. From here, his career hasn’t ever recovered.

Nathan, his brother Dru and Anthony Draper, a man he’d recruited, were all arrested three years ago after travelling more than 360km out to sea on a small inflatable to meet a foreign freighter carrying packages of cocaine.

The trio were pursued in a high-speed chase across the water, having tried to smuggle between $130 million and $200 million worth of cocaine. While they tried to dispose of some of the packages, authorities managed to recover 650kg of the drugs and Queensland Water Police apprehended them closer to shore.

The Baggaley brothers stood trial in Brisbane’s Supreme Court back in April, charged with attempting to import a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, ABC News reports.

Supreme Court Justice Ann Lyons rejected their claims that Nathan had no knowledge of the illegal substances, while Dru believed it was tobacco they were smuggling. She found Dru to be the ‘principal organiser’ and Nathan was ‘actively involved in the attempted importation of cocaine’.

‘I find … that Nathan Baggaley knew the importation of cocaine involved a large quantity and was actively standing by to receive that cargo and to facilitate the movement of that cargo as a principal. Your motivation was clearly for financial gain,’ she said.

Prosecutor Ben Power said the operation was motivated by ‘greed… both of them had the capability to achieve. Both of them had setbacks of various types but neither of them were in the grips of addiction. Ultimately their involvement was to make a very large sum of money’.

Dru has spent more than 11 of the past 14 years in jail, the court heard. He was handed a sentence of 28 years behind bars and will be eligible for parole after 16 years. Nathan has been sentenced to 25 years in jail and will be eligible after 12 years.

Justice Lyons said their sentence should ‘signal plainly’ that their actions warranted severe sentences. ‘To make it clear that actions of this nature will receive quite substantial penalties,’ she said, adding they played an ‘important role’ despite not being the ‘the apex of drug distribution hierarchy’.