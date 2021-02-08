Keanu Reeves Reportedly Offered Own Marvel Film As Kraven The Hunter

I always just try to start with what we haven’t seen before. And there’s so many Spider-Man villains. I mean, the fact that I got to bring Hydro-Man and Molten Man to a movie, really, I get a kick out of that. But, no, I don’t know who’s next.

I always like to think about it in terms of what’s going to be the most difficult thing for Peter. So that’s going to be the next trick.