Keanu Reeves Reportedly Offered Own Marvel Film As Kraven The Hunter
Keanu Reeves has reportedly been offered the role of Kraven the Hunter in his own Sony solo film.
The report comes from The Illuminerdi, which says it has ‘received word’ that Sony has officially offered the John Wick star the opportunity to take on the role of the Spider-Man villain.
According to a source with knowledge of the proceedings, the solo project is being referred to simply as Kraven for the time being.
The film has been described as a ‘mashup’ of Man on Fire and Logan as Sony Pictures works to build out its own story with the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SUMC).
Following the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, director Jon Watts expressed his interest in continuing to use characters that the audience hasn’t seen on the big screen before.
Speaking to We Got This Covered, he explained:
I always just try to start with what we haven’t seen before. And there’s so many Spider-Man villains. I mean, the fact that I got to bring Hydro-Man and Molten Man to a movie, really, I get a kick out of that. But, no, I don’t know who’s next.
I always like to think about it in terms of what’s going to be the most difficult thing for Peter. So that’s going to be the next trick.
When pressed on the subject, Watts admitted that he would like to see Kraven the Hunter make an appearance, saying, ‘Oh, I would love Kraven. It’s just the trick of how do you do Kraven in a movie?’
Reeves is not said to have made a final decision on the role yet, so only time will tell whether he will take Sony up on its offer to become one of the studio’s anti-heroes.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Keanu Reeves, Marvel, Now, Sony, Spider-Man