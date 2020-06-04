Keke Palmer Asks National Guard To ‘March Beside Us’ During Protests

‘Once the looting starts, the shooting starts?’ You have a president talking about the Second Amendment as a use for people to come out here and use firearms against the people that are protesting. This is the message that we’re seeing.

I don’t know if you on social media, because the news don’t tell you everything. But you have to pay attention to what’s going on. Or else, we have a president that’s trying to incite a race war. And the borders are closed.

We can’t leave. You have people in here that need your help. This is when y’all stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression. Period. We need you.