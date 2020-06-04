Keke Palmer Asks National Guard To ‘March Beside Us’ During Protests
Footage has gone viral which shows actor Keke Palmer asking members of the National Guard to ‘march beside us’ during a Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood.
The video, taken by NBC journalist Gadi Schwartz on June 2, shows Palmer, 26, speaking with several members of the National Guard who were at the peaceful demonstration, encouraging them to march alongside protesters and ‘be the change’.
The Strahan, Sara and Keke host could be seen on the frontlines of the demonstration, protesting against racism and police brutality in the aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Speaking with the soldiers, Palmer emphasised how important it was that they stood alongside the people who needed their help:
‘Once the looting starts, the shooting starts?’ You have a president talking about the Second Amendment as a use for people to come out here and use firearms against the people that are protesting. This is the message that we’re seeing.
I don’t know if you on social media, because the news don’t tell you everything. But you have to pay attention to what’s going on. Or else, we have a president that’s trying to incite a race war. And the borders are closed.
We can’t leave. You have people in here that need your help. This is when y’all stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression. Period. We need you.
Palmer continued:
So then why aren’t you with us? Why aren’t you beside us? Get your people. Ya’ll march beside us. March beside us! March beside us!
Let the revolution be televised. March beside us and show us that you’re here for us. Make history with us. Please. Let’s just do it. We’ll start marching, and you march with us. Be the change. Do it. Do it, please.
Control? What is there to control, man? Why aren’t you with us? It would send a huge message, we just march. March the whole round with us. You and your men, ya’ll protect us. March around like we just did. Do that march with us.
The soldiers told Palmer they could only march up to the end of the block as they had to stick to their post and ‘control’ the intersection.
However, after eventually declining to march with the protesters, some demonstrators ask the soldiers whether they could kneel instead to show solidarity, which some did.
As the members of the national guard knelt, many protesters joined them in taking the knee, with some giving cheers of appreciation. However, Keke could be heard to admit, ‘That ain’t enough for me’.
