Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter PA Images/claudiamconway/Instagram

Former Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway has been accused of leaking a nude photo of her teenage daughter.

Conway, who served as Senior Counsellor to Donald Trump, has been the subject of abuse allegations from her 16-year-old daughter Claudia. In a number of TikTok videos, Claudia accused her mother of being ‘physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive’.

Advert 10

Further to that news, Conway reportedly posted a nude photo of Claudia to her Twitter Fleets. While it was deleted quickly, social media users had already seen it and made Claudia aware. In a follow-up video, Claudia said her mother should be arrested.

After receiving floods of messages about the photo, Claudia posted a TikTok which has now been deleted, in which she said: ‘Apparently, that’s real and I guess happened.’

She added: ‘The picture’s from months ago and I’m assuming that when my mom took my phone, anytime she’s taken it, she takes it all the time, she took a picture of that so that was on her phone and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her, but nobody would ever have any photo like that ever.’

Advert 10

In another video, Claudia said: ‘So, Kellyanne, you’re going to f*cking jail. I’m shaking. I don’t know what to do. Nobody would ever have that photo. Ever. It was on my phone. I don’t think I’ve ever sent it to anyone.’

She continued: ‘So, I’m assuming that my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something because there’s no physical, possible way that anybody would have that photo of me.’

Claudia asked any user who came across the photo to report it, as it would be considered child pornography. ‘My mom deserves to go to jail. That’s unreal,’ she said.

Advert 10

In a number of early videos, Conway’s insults and abuse can often be heard off-camera, whether she’s screaming at Claudia, hitting her or saying things like: ‘You’re lucky your mom’s pro life.’

In one video, Conway calls her daughter an ‘ungrateful bitch’ and says: ‘You’re never gonna record another f*cking thing in your life! It’s going in for a forensic analysis.’

In another clip, Claudia said Child Protective Services had interviewed the family but ‘they didn’t do sh*t’.

Advert 10

She also said, as per Vox: ‘In terms of what can be done, there’s nothing that can really be done. I’ve tried everything. My parents are too powerful and nothing happens. I’m probably going to get in a lot of trouble for this. I just want everyone in the world watching this to know that I’m not lying at all. I wouldn’t lie about anything like this.’