Kevin Hart Already Walking Just Days After Surgery Following Horrific Crash

Kevin Hart is already walking after a horrific car crash which left him with ‘serious injuries,’ reports have confirmed.

The comedian and actor was involved in the collision last Sunday (September 1), when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda swerved off the road and down an embankment in the Malibu hills.

Now, one week on from the crash – which left Hart and two others trapped inside the ruined vehicle in the early hours of the morning – sources have confirmed the 40-year-old is back on his own two feet.

As reported by TMZ, a source connected to Hart said that while he is on the road to recovery, he is not nearly as ‘good’ as Tiffany Haddish made it seem on Friday (September 6).

His longtime friend made the comments at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, as per PEOPLE, and said the comedian was ‘doing fine’ and was ‘already walking’.

However, TMZ‘s source said Hart is still miles away from a full recovery, with the actor only walking slowly and ‘gingerly’ at this moment in time.

The publication also reported that Hart has started physical therapy this weekend at the hospital he’s currently being treated at, just days after he underwent successful surgery to repair his back.

Along with Hart, there were two others in the car at the time of the crash – driver Jared Black and Black’s fiancee Rebecca Broxterman.

Black, who was driving at the time of the accident, was pinned in the crushed vehicle and was also seriously injured, getting airlifted to UCLA Medical Center from the incident.

According to a report by the California Highway Patrol Hart, as per the BBC, Hart was taken to a different hospital to the driver, the Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Police said celebrity trainer Rebecca Broxterman was also pinned in the backseat, but was able to be pulled from the wreckage by firefighters without any major injuries.

Getty

Despite reports that the comedian is well on the road to recovery – with even his wife, Eniko Parrish, telling reporters he would be ‘just fine’ – Hart’s friend Terry Crews said his life might be ‘a little different’ for him now.

As reported by Us Weekly, as per Metro, Crews said:

Right now, Kevin’s gonna have to rebuild his life somewhat. It may be a little different for Kevin from here on out. I understand that. I feel that. He probably feels very alone right now.

Hart reportedly has weeks of physical rehabilitation ahead of him; his surgery involved fusing the fractures he sustained in the crash (two of them in the thoracic section of his spine, and one in the lumbar) and he allegedly remains in intense physical pain.

Our thoughts are with Kevin, Jared, and Rebecca and we hope they make full recoveries.

