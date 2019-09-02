Kevin Hart ‘Seriously Injured’ In Crash That Completely Destroyed His Car

PA/Backgrid

The 40-year-old actor and comedian is said to have suffered a ‘major back injury’ after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda swerved off the road and down an embankment in the Malilbu hills.

The crash happened at approximately 1am in the early hours of Sunday, September 1. Hart had not been driving at the time, and was left trapped inside the ruined vehicle with two other people.

According to TMZ, footage shows the classic car resting in a ditch approximately ten feet from the road after having smashed through fencing. The roof is seen to be completely crushed, with the vehicle itself being utterly destroyed.

Witnesses have said Hart was the first one to exit the vehicle, with a member of his security team turning up in an SUV to collect him. Hart is said to live close by to the scene of the crash and ‘went home to get medical attention’.

As reported by The Sun, driver Jared Black, 28, was airlifted to UCLA Medical Centre after he and passenger Rebecca Broxterman, 31, were discovered trapped beneath the car’s crushed roof.

Broxterman thankfully escaped from the crash without getting hurt, however Black is said to have suffered serious injuries. According to The Blast, sources have said Hart is still undergoing tests in a local hospital to determine whether or not his back injury will require surgery.

Well-wishes have poured in over social media from Hart’s celebrity friends, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who wrote the following emotional post on Instagram:

Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.

Bryan Cranston also wrote a touching message of support via Instagram:

I’ve just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles. Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother. B

Meanwhile, Terry Crews tweeted:

Get well soon, brother.

Police officers have confirmed the driver had not been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Hart bought the vintage car in July as a 40th birthday present to himself, nicknaming it ‘Menace’.

UNILAD wishes Kevin Hart a full recovery.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]