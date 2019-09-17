Kevin Hart’s ‘Sex Tape Partner’ Is Suing Him For $60 million

PA/TMZ

Kevin Hart is being sued for $60 million after his sex tape partner claimed he conspired with a friend to record their encounter.

On August 19, 2017, Hart and Montia Sabbag were caught on camera in a Vegas nightclub and hotel room.

According to a new lawsuit, as reported by TMZ, Sabbag claims that Hart was in on the act with J.T. Jackson – his friend who was later arrested for extortion.

The suit claims Hart allowed Jackson into the Cosmopolitan Hotel suite so he could set up hidden video recording devices to capture the liaison, in a bid for more publicity as the comedian’s tour neared.

While Jackson denied all accusations of extorting Hart, he was charged with two counts of extortion relating to alleged efforts to get money in return for keeping the video away from public eyes.

Hart also repeatedly denied all notions that he knew about the recording, adding that he was a victim of Jackson’s extortion attempts – he later apologised in a video for his infidelity, saying he’d rather ‘fess up’ to his mistakes than allow them to be used for financial gain.

Following the ordeal in 2017, Sabbag took to a press conference with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, to acknowledge the video and that she had an ‘intimate’ relationship with Hart.

As reported by TMZ, Sabbag added:

I am not an extortionist. I had nothing to do with these recordings.

Back then, Bloom said her client was not planning on demanding money from Kevin, whom she said was also a victim.

According to TMZ, Sabbag’s previous lawyers asked for $420,000 from Hart in return for taking a lie detector test. While she never commented on the polygraph claims, Bloom said: ‘She’s not demanding money.’

The comedian and actor was recently involved in a car crash on September 1, after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda swerved off the road and down an embankment in the Malibu hills.

Along with Hart, there were two others in the car at the time of the crash – driver Jared Black and Black’s fiancee Rebecca Broxterman.

Black, who was driving at the time of the accident, was pinned in the crushed vehicle and was also seriously injured, getting airlifted to UCLA Medical Center from the incident.

Despite reports that the comedian is well on the road to recovery – with even his wife, Eniko Parrish, telling reporters he would be ‘just fine’ – Hart’s friend Terry Crews said his life might be ‘a little different’ for him now.

As reported by Us Weekly, as per Metro, Crews said:

Right now, Kevin’s gonna have to rebuild his life somewhat. It may be a little different for Kevin from here on out. I understand that. I feel that. He probably feels very alone right now.

Hart is yet to comment on Sabbag’s allegations.

