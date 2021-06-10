Keystone XL, The Controversial $9 Billion Oil Pipeline, Is Officially Cancelled

PA Images

The $9 billion Keystone XL oil pipeline has been officially cancelled, prompting cheers from environmental activists after lengthy legal battles.

While Donald Trump signed an executive order to allow the construction of the pipeline, after Obama had blocked it, US president Joe Biden took action on the controversial pipeline immediately, revoking its permit and sparking an outcry from states across the country, accusing him of acting ‘with complete disregard for the constitutional limits on his power.’

The 1,179-mile pipeline, which would have seen the movement of 830,000 barrels of crude oil from Alberta province in Canada to Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas, was first proposed in 2008. However, after Biden revoked the permit, owner TC Energy has since confirmed the termination of the project.

François Poirier, the company’s president and chief executive officer, said: ‘We value the strong relationships we’ve built through the development of this project and the experience we’ve gained… through the process, we developed meaningful Indigenous equity opportunities and a first-of-its-kind, industry leading plan to operate the pipeline with net-zero emissions throughout its lifecycle.’

He added: ‘We will continue to identify opportunities to apply this level of ingenuity across our business going forward, including our current evaluation of the potential to power existing US assets with renewable energy.’

Environmentalists and Native American groups have been fighting against the pipeline ever since it was first proposed.

Jared Margolis, a senior attorney at the Centre for Biological Diversity, told The Guardian: ‘This is a landmark moment in the fight against the climate crisis. We’re hopeful that the Biden administration will continue to shift this country in the right direction by opposing fossil fuel projects.’

David Turnbull, communications director for Oil Change International, said: ‘The cancellation of Keystone XL is a reminder that this project was never needed and never in the public interest, and that it is time for the fossil fuel era to rapidly come to a close,’ The Independent reports.

He added: ‘These projects are dangerous and unnecessary for all the same reasons Keystone XL was, and they must be halted for Biden and climate advisor Gina McCarthy to keep their commitments on climate change and Indigenous rights.’

It’s not been met with agreement from everyone, with Idaho Senator Jim Risch saying in a statement: ‘The Keystone XL pipeline would have strengthened US energy independence while supporting thousands of high-paying jobs in the US and Canada.’

Nearly 1,000 employees of the TC Energy Corporation have been laid off as a result of the cancelled permit, with the company hit with billions in impairment charges related to the pipeline.

