Khloe Kardashian Responds To Controversy Over Deleted ‘Unedited’ Photo

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has spoken out about finding it ‘unbearable’ to live up to the ‘impossible standards set by the public’, after trying to get an unedited bikini picture of herself removed from the internet.

The reality star, who has experienced more than her fair share of cruel trolling over the years, says she should have ‘every right’ to ask for the photo not to be shared.

Advert 10

A natural-looking picture of the 36-year-old appeared on social media earlier this week, following a screengrab of a message from sister Kim Kardashian requesting that the image be taken down as a result of ‘copyright infringement’.

While there’s no denying Khloe looked incredible in the photo, despite her believing it was unflattering, the situation opened up a wider conversation on celebrities using filters and altered images on social media.

Advert 10

Khloe has now responded to the controversy by posting unedited videos of herself to show fans what she really looks like, alongside a powerful message of the effects many years of trolling have had on her self-confidence.

‘The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting, or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared, regardless of who you are,’ she wrote.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The KUWTK star went on to address the ‘pressure, constant ridicule and judgment’ she has faced for most her life in the public eye, noting how she has often been addressed as ‘the fat sister’ or ‘the ugly sister’ by trolls or in the tabloids.

Advert 10

Khloe pointed out how many people appear to hold the belief that her feelings don’t matter because of her privilege and position as a celebrity, but asked ‘to be acknowledged as a human being’.

‘I am not perfect but I promise you that I try every day to live my life and honestly as possible, with empathy and kindness. It doesn’t mean that I have not made mistakes, but I am not going to lie, it’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have set for me,’ she added.

Advert 10

The mum-of-one went on to say that for more than a decade she has had every single imperfection scrutinised, only for her to be told she must’ve had cosmetic work done when she works so hard on her body.

‘You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start to believe it,’ she wrote.

Advert 10

‘This is an example of how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just for being me.’

Khloe noted that while she does love the odd filter, it should be her choice how she wants her own body to be seen by the world, and it’s not up to anyone else to judge that.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

‘For those else who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough, I want you to know I see you and I understand. Every day I am told by my family and friends who love me that I am beautiful, but I know that it needs to be believed from within,’ she wrote.

‘We are all unique and perfect in our own way, whichever way we choose to be seen.’

Well said, Khloe.