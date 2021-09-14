Kid Cudi Has $1 Million KAWS Chain Made For The Met Gala

PA Images

A $1 million KAWS x Ben Baller chain was custom made for Kid Cudi to wear to this year’s Met Gala.

The extravagant fashion event, which took place yesterday, September 13, ran under the theme of ‘In American: A Lexicon of Fashion’.

Cudi, real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, attended the event wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton but it was the statement chain that really turned heads.

The American rapper, singer-songwriter and actor who was signed to Kanye West‘s label in 2008, wore a fluffy blue sweatshirt with the slogan ‘Amen breakers’ written across it, accompanied by see-through plastic-looking trousers printed with symbols such as smiley faces and dancing figures.

Fans were quick to flock to Twitter to debate the rapper’s extravagant and brightly coloured drip, alongside his neon green hair and black, smokey eyeshadow. However, it was the dazzling chain that stole the show.

Ben Baller took to Instagram to share an up-close view of the expensive chain sported by Cudi, telling followers he was presenting them with the ‘piece of the decade’.

He explained that the ‘museum quality diamond work’ – titled ‘SPACE’ – is the ‘most detailed and intricate piece of jewelry’ he’s ever created.

Baller went on to thank KAWS for ‘trusting’ him to make the piece to the ‘superior #KAWS standard’ and his ‘entire team at @ifandco’ due to having to shut down the ‘entire factory for three months’ in order to make the creation.

Finally, Baller thanked Cudi for ‘the vision’ and ‘the friendship’: ‘We always take it to the next next next level,’ he wrote.

The post has amassed over 169,618 likes and 2,929 comments, with other Instagram users flooding to the comments in awe of the glittering piece. One said: ‘That’s unreal.’

Another wrote:

144,000 just in SETTING, 24,000 diamonds that’s on the low scale this is the best piece hands down!

A third commented: ‘Wow this is so beautiful.’

While fans may not have all been convinced by Cudi’s bold outfit, the $1 million chain dazzled any debates about his attire away, leaving viewers completely in awe of the bling.