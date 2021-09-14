unilad
Advert

Kid Cudi Has $1 Million KAWS Chain Made For The Met Gala

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 14 Sep 2021 16:14
Kid Cudi Has $1 Million KAWS Chain Made For The Met GalaPA Images

A $1 million KAWS x Ben Baller chain was custom made for Kid Cudi to wear to this year’s Met Gala.

The extravagant fashion event, which took place yesterday, September 13, ran under the theme of ‘In American: A Lexicon of Fashion’.

Advert

Cudi, real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, attended the event wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton but it was the statement chain that really turned heads.

Kid Cudi (PA Images)PA

The American rapper, singer-songwriter and actor who was signed to Kanye West‘s label in 2008, wore a fluffy blue sweatshirt with the slogan ‘Amen breakers’ written across it, accompanied by see-through plastic-looking trousers printed with symbols such as smiley faces and dancing figures.

Fans were quick to flock to Twitter to debate the rapper’s extravagant and brightly coloured drip, alongside his neon green hair and black, smokey eyeshadow. However, it was the dazzling chain that stole the show.

Advert

Ben Baller took to Instagram to share an up-close view of the expensive chain sported by Cudi, telling followers he was presenting them with the ‘piece of the decade’.

He explained that the ‘museum quality diamond work’ – titled ‘SPACE’ – is the ‘most detailed and intricate piece of jewelry’ he’s ever created.

Baller went on to thank KAWS for ‘trusting’ him to make the piece to the ‘superior #KAWS standard’ and his ‘entire team at @ifandco’ due to having to shut down the ‘entire factory for three months’ in order to make the creation.

Advert

Finally, Baller thanked Cudi for ‘the vision’ and ‘the friendship’: ‘We always take it to the next next next level,’ he wrote.

The post has amassed over 169,618 likes and 2,929 comments, with other Instagram users flooding to the comments in awe of the glittering piece. One said: ‘That’s unreal.’

Another wrote:

Advert

144,000 just in SETTING, 24,000 diamonds that’s on the low scale this is the best piece hands down!

A third commented: ‘Wow this is so beautiful.’

While fans may not have all been convinced by Cudi’s bold outfit, the $1 million chain dazzled any debates about his attire away, leaving viewers completely in awe of the bling.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Incredible Police Car Grappler Used To Stop Moving Vehicles Aims To End Police Chases Safely
Life

Incredible Police Car Grappler Used To Stop Moving Vehicles Aims To End Police Chases Safely

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey And Why She Embarked On Year Of Health
Film and TV

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey And Why She Embarked On Year Of Health

Emma Raducanu’s Tennis Journey While Battling Mental Health Issues Is An Inspiration To Us All
Featured

Emma Raducanu’s Tennis Journey While Battling Mental Health Issues Is An Inspiration To Us All

Lottery Winner Gives Away Almost $1 Million In Just Over A Month
Life

Lottery Winner Gives Away Almost $1 Million In Just Over A Month

Topics: News, £1 Million, Ben Baller, KAWS, Kid Cudi, Met Gala

Credits

Hype Beast and 2 others

  1. Hype Beast

    Kid Cudi Wears $1 Million USD KAWS x Ben Baller Chain to Met Gala 2021

  2. Complex

    Kid Cudi Debuts Stunning Ben Baller and KAWS Chain at 2021 Met Gala

  3. @benballer/Instagram

    @benballer

 