Kim Jong-Un Admits North Korea Is In ‘Great Crisis’

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has admitted that the country is in ‘great crisis’ in relation to the ongoing pandemic.

The country closed all of its borders in January 2020 in a bid to keep out the virus, but has been affected in other ways as a result.

In addition to the international sanctions already imposed on North Korea, it is now facing a food and economic crisis.

Earlier this month, Kim expressed concerns about the amount of food in the country and described the situation as ‘tense’. He said, ‘The people’s food situation is now getting tense as the agricultural sector failed to fulfil its grain production plan due to the damage by the typhoon last year.’

As the situation fails to improve, Kim has now threatened to invoke sanctions similar to the country’s deadly 1990s famine – something he dubbed ‘the worst ever outcome’, BBC News reports.

North Korean state media outlet KCNA reported that Kim has placed blame on senior officials for the country’s dire situation, accusing them of negligence.

He then said their negligence had ’caused a crucial case of creating a great crisis in ensuring the security of the state and safety of the people and entailed grave consequences’.

While North Korea has long said the country hasn’t had any cases of COVID, North Korean defector and researcher Ahn Chan-il said that it’s current struggles could be a sign that people have in fact contracted the virus.

