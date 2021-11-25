Kim Jong-Un Bans North Koreans From Copying His Style

Alamy

Here come the fashion police – Kim Jong-Un has begun taking steps to ensure North Koreans can’t copy his style.

In another bizarre report emerging regarding the secretive communist state, it seems the dictator is beginning to crack down on those citizens that might be trying to take his look.

Advert 10

Alamy

Apparently, North Korean citizens have been banned from wearing leather trench coats.

The dictator began wearing the style of coat in 2019, and it quickly became popular among wealthier citizens who could afford the leather imported from China.

However, the style has recently been reproduced with cheaper, faux leather, which has opened it up to the wider population.

Advert 10

A source from Pyongsong told Radio Free Asia that the coat is also now a ‘symbol of powerful women’:

During the military parade at the 8th Party Congress in January of this year, the Highest Dignity and all the high-ranking officials were shown wearing leather coats also. So now the leather coat has become a symbol for powerful women too.

The source continued, ‘As leather coats began to be recognized as a symbol of power, private clothing merchants asked trading company officials to import synthetic leather since September of this year.’

However, the popularisation of the coats has led to a crackdown.

Advert 10

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (PA Images)

Police have been confiscating the coats, and telling people it ‘[challenges] the authority’ of the dictator.

The source explained:

The police respond to the complaints, saying that wearing clothes designed to look like the Highest Dignity’s is an ‘impure trend to challenge the authority of the Highest Dignity’. They instructed the public not to wear leather coats, because it is part of the party’s directive to decide who can wear them.

Advert 10

PA Images

A second source spoke of citizens questioning the alleged attempt to ban leather coats:

Residents protest against the crackdown asking how there could be anything impure about the choice to wear a leather coat.

In North Korea, coats of real leather cost around $34, while those made with faux leather are $16.

Advert 10

The Korea Joongang Daily claims that the average North Korean salary is $0.66.

You can see why people went for the faux leather.