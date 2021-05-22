Kim Jong-Un Bans Skinny Jeans And Mullets In North Korea
It’s official: mullets, skinny jeans and lip piercings are out. Or at least, according to Kim Jong-un they are.
The fashion trends are reportedly among a whole list of styles banned by the North Korean leader, in an attempt to stop the influence of the ‘exotic and decadent’ western lifestyle.
Also no longer appearing on the streets of Pyongyang are ripped jeans, slogan T-shirts and nose rings, thanks to a new ruling by Kim that aims to exert even tighter control over North Korean society to prevent a ‘capitalistic’ ideology from gaining a foothold in the country.
According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, the decision was explained in recent comments published in the North Korean newspaper Rondong Sinmun, which is the mouthpiece of Kim Jong-un and the Worker’s Party of Korea.
The paper wrote:
History teaches us a crucial lesson that a country can become vulnerable and eventually collapse like a damp wall regardless of its economic and defence power if we do not hold on to our own lifestyle.
We must be wary of even the slightest sign of the capitalistic lifestyle and fight to get rid of them.
The existence of 15 ‘socialist approved’ haircuts has been a fun fact thrown around about North Korea for years, but the country’s Supreme Leader has reportedly been trying to exert even more control over North Korean society recently, in an attempt to keep outside influence from spreading.
Daily NK reports the country recently told its citizens to report anyone found to be consuming ‘non-socialist phenomena’ like foreign videos and magazines.
It’s true that mullets are making a controversial comeback, but ironically, some people may find themselves in agreement with the North Korean dictator on the issue of skinny jeans, which according to Gen Z are no longer the denim of choice, and are mainly warn by unstylish millennials.
