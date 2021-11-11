Kim Jong-un Hasn’t Been Seen For The Longest Time In 7 Years

Alamy

Kim Jong-un has not made an official appearance for a month, marking his longest time out of the public eye in more than seven years.

The prolonged absence comes as rumours continue to swirl over the North Korean leader’s health, with observers of the notoriously secretive country pointing out that Kim has taken an increased number of extended breaks over the past year.

Advert 10

He last appeared in state media on October 12 at a missile exhibition in Pyongyang.

Alamy

In April 2020, the 37-year-old disappeared for three weeks, leading to global media speculation that he had either died or was seriously ill following rumoured heart surgery. Upon his return, he was seen using an electric cart instead of walking during a factory visit, and earlier this year was photographed wearing bandages on his head and standing on padded mats, NK News reports.

In recent photographs, Kim has appeared in public looking noticeably slimmer, which some have attributed to his apparent health problems. Other reports have suggested that he may have intentionally lost weight in order to show solidarity with North Koreans, who are in the midst of a worsening famine.

Advert 10

The South Korean National Intelligence Service, which monitors North Korean activity, has said that Kim is believed to be in good health, and despite missing recent weapons training exercises is understood to be continuing his ‘normal duties’ from his holiday residence in Wonsan, on the country’s east coast.

Alamy

Kim Jong-un is set to celebrate his 10th anniversary as North Korea’s Supreme Leader in April next year, and, in spite of his health problems, remains one of the youngest heads of state in the world.

The leader’s next confirmed public appearance is not until December 17, when he’s scheduled to visit his grandfather Kim Il-sung’s mausoleum on the anniversary of his death.

Advert 10