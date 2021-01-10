unilad
Kim Jong-Un Vows To Expand North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 10 Jan 2021 15:11
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal.

During the Workers’ Party’s first press conference in five years, he described the US as his ‘biggest enemy’ and that North Korea’s nuclear submarine plans were almost complete.

It’s believed Kim made these comments to apply pressure to the US with President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration just around the corner.

PA Images

Biden has previously referred to Kim as a ‘thug’, the Independent reports, so it’s unlikely that the two will ever hold any direct meetings; unlike Donald Trump who met with the Supreme Leader in 2018.

As well as detailing the country’s plans for a nuclear submarine, Kim listed off several desired weapons including long-range ballistic missiles capable of being launched from land or sea and ‘super-large warheads’, reported BBC News.

However, while informing people of the country’s growing nuclear weapons, he stated they would not use them unless faced with ‘hostile forces’.

Discussing his relationship with the US, Kim said, as per the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), that they country was the ‘biggest obstacle for [their] revolution and [their] biggest enemy’ and that no matter who was in power, the US’s ‘true nature of its policy against North Korea will never change’.

PA Images

While tension appears to grow between North Korea and America, Kim expressed his plans to strengthen the country’s ties with other parts of the world.

KCNA reported that Kim had ‘declared the general orientation and the policy stand of our party for comprehensively expanding and developing the external relations’.

He also examined the country’s relations with South Korea ‘as required by the prevailing situation and the changing times’, but did not detail what step he plans on taking to achieve this.

