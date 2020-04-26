Kim Jong-un’s Sister Will Be Tougher ‘God-Like’ Tyrant If He Dies, Experts Predict

I don’t believe that her being a woman will weaken her position if she takes over as leader.

These people are not viewed or portrayed as even being human-like to the people of North Korea – as we have seen with Kim Jong-un. They are presented as gods who can make everything better.

If she became supreme leader the same would apply to her and she would become god-like and every portrayal of her would do the same thing.

It is possible she will adopt an even harder line than her brother in dealing with the rest of the world because of the level of poverty.

There is nothing else – it is all they have. I do believe she is as tough as her brother and she has been very visible in recent times. Often new leaders feel they must be tougher than the previous one.