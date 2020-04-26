Kim Jong-un’s Sister Will Be Tougher ‘God-Like’ Tyrant If He Dies, Experts Predict
As rumours continue to circulate regarding Kim Jong-un’s health, people are questioning who his successor would be if he were to die.
Current Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un hasn’t been seen for several weeks after reports saying he had heart surgery. While some news outlets have reported he is rumoured to be dead, the latest from South Korea suggests he is ‘alive and well’, per CNN.
However, people are beginning to question who would take his place if he were to die. With this in mind, experts have said his successor is likely to be his sister, Kim Yo-jong – who isn’t a stranger to North Korean politics.
Despite being a woman in a patriarchal society, Professor Natasha Lindstaedt, an expert on totalitarian regimes, believes Kim Yo-jong’s gender wouldn’t be a barrier for her and that she would be accepted as the new ‘god-like’ tyrant-in-chief.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Professor Lindstaedt said:
I don’t believe that her being a woman will weaken her position if she takes over as leader.
These people are not viewed or portrayed as even being human-like to the people of North Korea – as we have seen with Kim Jong-un. They are presented as gods who can make everything better.
If she became supreme leader the same would apply to her and she would become god-like and every portrayal of her would do the same thing.
It is possible she will adopt an even harder line than her brother in dealing with the rest of the world because of the level of poverty.
There is nothing else – it is all they have. I do believe she is as tough as her brother and she has been very visible in recent times. Often new leaders feel they must be tougher than the previous one.
Sung Yoong Lee, a scholar of Korean and East Asian studies, said:
It is entirely possible Ms Kim would be even more tyrannical than her brother, father or grandfather.
She will have to show her mettle by provoking the US with major weapons tests and lethal attacks on South Korea and US forces stationed there.
Kim Yo-jong is reportedly a computer science graduate who studied ballet at school in Switzerland and is the fifth and youngest child of the late Kim Jong-il, who her brother succeeded as leader.
Supposedly, she’s a favourite of the family and has been given the nickname ‘The Ivanka Trump of North Korea’, according to The Washington Post.
She has been seen at several political events including North Korean summits with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Kim Yo-jong also sat behind Vice President Mike Pence while representing North Korea at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Kim Yo-jong was also placed on a blacklist for ‘severe human rights abuses’ in 2017 by US officials, alongside other North Korean officials.
Traditionally one of Kim Jong-un’s children would have taken his place, but his eldest child is reportedly still too young to replace his father.
The North Korean politician keeps his personal life extremely private (as well as the rest of North Korea’s affairs), but his first child is thought to be a boy and was reported to have been born in 2010.
With them likely wanting to keep the bloodline in power and Kim Yo-jong being one of her brother’s closest allies – she has been dubbed her brother’s ‘alter ego’, per The Guardian – it seems likely she would take his place.
