Kim Kardashian Horrified After Daughter North West Live-Streams House Tour Without Permission

@kimandnorth/TikTok

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West live-streamed a tour of their house on TikTok, and it’s fair to say Kardashian wasn’t too happy.

The eight year-old and her mum launched the joint TikTok account at the end of November, and have since amassed 2.1 million followers.

While the mother-daughter duo often detail their adventures on the account, including spa days and golf cart rides, this impromptu house tour wasn’t signed off by Kardashian.

North live-streamed from Kardashian’s home, showing off their Christmas tree and festive decorations before filming Kardashian herself.

In the video, North cheers with friends, ‘three, two, one, wow!’ before commencing the tour.

She goes on to show viewers the entrance to their home, which is decorated with characters from Sing 2, complete with a cake and balloon arch.

North then continues to live-stream down her hallway, passing her Christmas tree on the way.

She said:

Let’s go, let’s show my, my good thing, my house, let’s give a house tour. My Christmas tree that I did some TikToks with.

The video then cuts to a different room, and then to the room where Kardashian is relaxing before North exclaims, ‘Mom, I’m live’.

As you can imagine, Kardashian wasn’t happy.

The beauty mogul said:

No stop, you’re not allowed to, North come on, is she really live?

The video then abruptly cuts, and we can imagine what happened next.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the live house tour.

One user said:

North West really went on live and exposed they whole house, ik Kim is SICKKKKK.

Others commented on how North was allegedly ‘running from her nanny’ while filming.

As the video was live, it wasn’t saved to TikTok, but North has posted videos showing the Christmas decorations, the Sing 2 cake in more detail and her lizard, called ‘Cheese’.

We don’t imagine there will be any more house tours, though.