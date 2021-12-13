unilad
Advert

Kim Kardashian Horrified After Daughter North West Live-Streams House Tour Without Permission

by : Shola Lee on : 13 Dec 2021 14:41
Kim Kardashian Horrified After Daughter North West Livestreams House Tour Without Permission@kimandnorth/TikTok

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West live-streamed a tour of their house on TikTok, and it’s fair to say Kardashian wasn’t too happy.

The eight year-old and her mum launched the joint TikTok account at the end of November, and have since amassed 2.1 million followers.

Advert

While the mother-daughter duo often detail their adventures on the account, including spa days and golf cart rides, this impromptu house tour wasn’t signed off by Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian at the KUWTK Reunion special (E!)E!

North live-streamed from Kardashian’s home, showing off their Christmas tree and festive decorations before filming Kardashian herself.

In the video, North cheers with friends, ‘three, two, one, wow!’ before commencing the tour.

Advert

Loading…

She goes on to show viewers the entrance to their home, which is decorated with characters from Sing 2, complete with a cake and balloon arch.

North then continues to live-stream down her hallway, passing her Christmas tree on the way.

She said:

Advert

Let’s go, let’s show my, my good thing, my house, let’s give a house tour. My Christmas tree that I did some TikToks with.

Kim Kardashian (Alamy)Alamy

The video then cuts to a different room, and then to the room where Kardashian is relaxing before North exclaims, ‘Mom, I’m live’.

As you can imagine, Kardashian wasn’t happy.

Advert

The beauty mogul said:

No stop, you’re not allowed to, North come on, is she really live?

The video then abruptly cuts, and we can imagine what happened next.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the live house tour.

Advert

One user said:

North West really went on live and exposed they whole house, ik Kim is SICKKKKK.

Others commented on how North was allegedly ‘running from her nanny’ while filming.

As the video was live, it wasn’t saved to TikTok, but North has posted videos showing the Christmas decorations, the Sing 2 cake in more detail and her lizard, called ‘Cheese’.

We don’t imagine there will be any more house tours, though.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Lewis Hamilton To Be Knighted At Windsor Castle This Week
Sport

Lewis Hamilton To Be Knighted At Windsor Castle This Week

JK Rowling’s Latest Tweet ‘Attacking Trans Women’ Has People ‘Disgusted’
Celebrity

JK Rowling’s Latest Tweet ‘Attacking Trans Women’ Has People ‘Disgusted’

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm
News

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm

Calls For Formula One Racing Director To Be Fired Grow After Max Verstappen Final Lap Controversy
Sport

Calls For Formula One Racing Director To Be Fired Grow After Max Verstappen Final Lap Controversy

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Celebrity, Kim Kardashian, live stream, North West, Now, TikTok

Credits

The Mirror and 1 other

  1. The Mirror

    Kim Kardashian rages as daughter North broadcasts live TikTok tour of family house

  2. Pedestrian

    Agent Of Chaos North West Is Probs In Big Trouble After Going On TikTok Live In Kim K’s Room

 