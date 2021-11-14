Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces At Friend’s Wedding Speech

Derek Blasberg/Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has shown a self-deprecating, witty side during a pre-wedding party for her friend Simon Huck and his fiancé, Phil Riportella.

While giving a speech, the 41-year-old reality star and businesswoman poked fun at her three divorces, toasting the happy couple while admitting she wasn’t exactly marriage counsellor material.

In a video shared by fashion journalist Derek Blasberg, who was in attendance at the glam event, Kardashian looked striking in a shimmering blue gown, looking quite at ease as she addressed guests.

Kardashian, whom Blasberg said was ‘in her element’, said:

I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don’t know what kind of advice … I’m gonna give to you guys tonight.

In other footage shared by Tracy Romulus, a fashion designer and long-time collaborator with the Kardashian family, Kardashian can be heard to quip:

It’s honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding. I mean, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding.

Kardashian also went on to emphasise the importance of getting good pictures at a wedding, deadpanning that ‘sometimes it’s all you got’.

Romulus remarked that ‘the jokes didn’t stop at SNL‘, declaring that Kardashian is a ‘real comedian now’.

Indeed no stranger to the alter, Kardashian married her first husband, Damon Thomas, when she was just 19. In 2011, she married Kris Humphries, with their marriage lasting just 72 days.

Earlier this year, Kardashian announced her divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage.