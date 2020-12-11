Kim Kardashian Mourns First Man Executed In Trump's Fatal Final Orders PA Images/kimkardashian/Twitter

Kim Kardashian has taken to Twitter to mourn the first man executed as part of Donald Trump’s orders for his final weeks in office.

The president scheduled a total of five executions to take place before Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, breaking a 130-year precedent in which executions are paused during a presidential transition.

Brandon Bernard, the first of the five, was executed by lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he was pronounced dead at 9.27pm local time on Thursday, December 10.

Bernard was one of five gang members convicted in Texas of killing youth ministers Stacie and Todd Bagley in 1999. The gunman, Christopher Vialva, was executed in September, and Bernard remained on death row while the other co-defendants were given lesser sentences.

At 40 years old, Bernard was the youngest person in nearly 70 years in the United States to receive a death sentence for a crime committed when he was an adolescent.

In the days before Bernard’s death, Kardashian used her platform to condemn his death penalty. She called on Trump to ‘grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison’, explaining she had come to know Bernard and listing the reasons why his execution was wrong.

She wrote:

1. He was 18 at the time.

2. He was not the shooter.

3. The prosecutor and 5 of the jurors now support clemency.

4. He’s spent decades in prison w/out a write up, helping at risk youth.

5. There’s bipartisan support for his commutation

Kardashian stressed that she felt pain for the victims of Bernard’s crime and their families, but pointed out that ‘killing Brandon will not bring them back.’ She added: ‘What Brandon did was wrong, but killing him won’t make things right.’

Following his execution, Kardashian paid tribute to Bernard by describing him as a ‘reformed person’ who was ‘so hopeful and positive until the end.’

She noted that he was ‘so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others’, adding:

I could go on and on about what an amazing person Brandon was. I do know he left this earth feeling supported and loved and at peace. This just has to change: our system is so f*cked up.

According to the Associated Press, Bernard directed his last words to the victims’ family, saying: ‘I’m sorry. That’s the only words that I can say that completely capture how I feel now and how I felt that day.’

If all five scheduled executions take place, Trump will have overseen the most executions by a US president in more than a century.