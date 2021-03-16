Kim Kardashian Wants To Abolish The Death Penalty When She Becomes A Lawyer

PA Images

Kim Kardashian plans on lobbying to abolish the death penalty when she becomes a qualified lawyer.

The reality star has long campaigned for prison reform, helping to fight the cases of people stuck on death row alongside the The Innocence Project, a nonprofit organisation with a goal of exonerating wrongfully convicted inmates.

Advert 10

Just in January this year, the 40-year-old celebrated Chris Young being freed from a life sentence. But Kardashian’s ambitions aren’t limited – she wants to abolish the death penalty altogether.

In addition to keeping up her influencer duties, Kardashian is said to study law 18 hours a week under the guidance of Jessica Jackson, Van Jones, and Erin Haney. In the future, she hopes to start her own firm if and when she passes the California State Bar in 2024.

Kardashian explained in a new interview with Vogue, ‘Abolishing the death penalty is, like, so high up my list. And as I have clients that, you know, have gone through close situations like Julius Jones in Oklahoma City that I’m really fighting for. It really makes you stop and just feel that you can’t sit still until they right all of these wrongs.’

Advert 10

Her interest in law also echoes the career of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr., an attorney who defended O.J. Simpson, later passing away in 2003.

PA Images

Kardashian also has a Spotify podcast with producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi in the pipeline, focusing on prison reform and discussing the wrongs of the criminal justice system in the US.

During the interview, she spoke about the positive side of the pandemic, saying, ‘I think that this year has been so challenging for so many people, but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things.’

Advert 10

Kardashian continued, ‘That is a huge, I think, awakening that so many people had and just who you want to spend your time with, the people that you’ll allow into your home because everything is so scary and everyone’s afraid of everything. The amount of time that I know me and all my parent friends have spent with our children has been so beautiful.’

She added, ‘When we do start to fill our plates back up, I hope that we don’t fill them up with things that don’t make us happy and I hope that even the work schedule – I used to work non-stop and I would have done anything and everything at all hours and never taken into consideration just slowing down at all. I think it was needed.’