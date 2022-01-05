Kim Mi-Soo, Star Of Disney’s Snowdrop, Dies Aged 29
Actress Kim Mi-soo has died suddenly at the age of 29, according to her agent.
The actress played Yeo Jung-min in the Disney+ series Snowdrop. She is also known for her roles in the 2019 movies Memories and Kyungmi’s World.
While a cause of death has not been revealed, Mi-soo’s management confirmed her death and asked people not to spread rumours so that her family can mourn in peace.
In a statement, her agency Landscape said:
Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness.
Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased.
As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private.
Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased.
The funeral will be held at the Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Home, Mirror reports.
Fans paid tribute to the actress on Twitter, with one user saying Mi-soo would always have a ‘special place in our hearts’.
‘Watching Snowdrop and the room 207 squad will never be the same again… Rest in peace miss Kim Mi-Soo. You will always have a special place in our hearts,’ one person wrote.
Mi-soo was born in South Korea in 1992, she was an actress and model. Throughout her career she starred in a number of projects, including Lipstick Revolution and Hi Bye, Mama!
She had also been cast to star in the Disney+ drama Kiss Six Sense, which was still filming, though production was shut down following the tragic news.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
