Kirby Morrow, X-Men: Evolution’s Cyclops, Dies Aged 47

Kirby Morrow has died at the age of 47.

The Canadian actor was known for his roles in X-Men: Evolution, Inuyasha as well as Dragon Ball Z.

According to reports, Kirby passed away on Wednesday, November 18. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Kirby’s brother Casey confirmed the news of his death yesterday, November 19, via Facebook. He wrote on the social media platform, ‘Kirby was a blessed and talented individual who brought joy to so many but also thrived off all your love and friendship. He lived for it and it fuelled him every day.’

It was announced earlier this month that Kirby was to reprise his role of Miroku for Funimation’s imported version of the InuYasha sequel series Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, reported the Mail Online, but sadly it wasn’t meant to be.

The late 47-year-old was born in Jasper, Alberta, and went on to study theatre at Mount Royal University in Calgary. He then kickstarted his career in the late 90s and went on to voice the character of Cyclops in X-Men: Evolution from 2000 to 2003.

People have taken to social media to express their sadness of the news of his passing.

American manga publisher VIZ Media wrote, ‘We’re incredibly sad to hear the news of voice actor Kirby Morrow’s passing. He was an amazing talent and we were honored to have worked with him on Inuyasha and Yashahime. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.’

Meanwhile, a fan of the late actor wrote, ‘Kirby Morrow, the true Master of the Mountain, may you truly be at peace and let your heart soar through the heavens’.

Another fan tweeted, ‘RIP to Kirby Morrow, a very talented VA who voiced many roles from past and present, including Ocean Dub Goku 47 is way too young, and he will be missed. This year continues to take a heavy toll’.

Fellow voice-actor Brain Drummond shared his condolences writing:

Such an amazing voice actor gone far far too soon. Over 20yrs working together on so many wonderful projects. I always envied Kirby’s cool af hero voice & it will always be the #DragonBallZ Goku I hear. Such great memories. Tremendous travels to you my friend. Rest in Peace Kirby.

Our thoughts are with Kirby’s family and friends.