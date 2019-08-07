Kissing Couple Fall To Their Deaths After Toppling Over Bridge

Canal N

A couple in Peru fell to their deaths after toppling over the railings of a bridge while kissing on a night out.

The couple, Maybeth Espinoz and Hector Vidal, were reportedly on their way home from a nightclub in Cusco, in southern Peru, earlier this month when they mistakenly fell 15 metres (approximately 50 ft) from the Bethlehem Bridge.

The moment was caught on CCTV, which appears to show Maybeth sitting on top of the railings on the bridge. It seems as if she loses her balance, and wraps her legs around Hector as he tries to pull her back. Tragically, they both end up falling over the railings of the bridge.

The incident happened at around 1 am on Saturday, August 3, and witnesses say they called emergency services right away.

According to Panamericana, Hector and Maybeth were mountaineers who had arrived in the Cusco region to work as tour guides.

Local reports say Maybeth, 34, and Hector, 36, were alive when emergency services arrived at the scene. They were both rushed to hospital but sadly Maybeth reportedly died in the ambulance, while Hector died in hospital after suffering a fractured skull, according to Canal N.

Hector’s brother, Edwin Vergara, told local authorities the couple had been drinking in a bar near the bridge before the tragic accident, Metro reports.

The couple’s bodies have been transferred to the Áncash region of Peru. Authorities say the incident has been investigated with the help of local CCTV, though it is unclear whether their investigation is continuing.

In a Facebook post, the Association of Mountain Guides of Peru called Hector a ‘good human being’ with ‘a beautiful family’. The Institution said they will miss the ‘great support’ Hector provided as an ‘excellent instructor’ and mountain guide.

The city of Cusco is a starting point for many tourists who visit Machu Picchu, and therefore is popular among mountain climbers and explorers who work as guides in the area.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.