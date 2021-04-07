KKK Flyers Found Scattered Around California 1 Week Before ‘White Lives Matter’ Rally

LarryTenney/Twitter/PA Images

Flyers promoting the Ku Klux Klan have been found scattered around parts of California just days before a ‘White Lives Matter’ rally.

Residents of Huntington Beach, Orange County, noticed the flyers on Sunday, April 4, before notifying police.

The White Lives Matter rally is said to be scheduled there for this Sunday, April 11.

Twitter-user Larry Tenney shared a photo online over the weekend of the concerning flyers, writing alongside the photo, ‘Found on sidewalks in front of downtown Huntington Beach homes this morning! There are dozens more on sidewalks!’

Another Huntington Beach resident described the flyers as ‘unnerving’. Mary Adams Urashima told the Los Angeles Times, ‘It is unnerving to find something like this deliberately placed on your driveway or doorstep.’

‘It is very disheartening to me as a resident to see the Klan try to recruit here and any group trying to organize a ‘White Lives Matter’ rally here,’ she continued.

Tory Johnson, founder of Black Lives Matter Huntington Beach, added:

It’s absolutely terrifying. There’s too many people going through too much to allow something like that to happen.

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr also weighed in on the matter and described the flyers as ‘a cowardly attempt to drum up support for a hateful cause’.

@kimcarr4hb/Twitter

Carr said in an email to the LA Times, ‘We have zero tolerance for racism in our city, and while we absolutely support the First Amendment, we stand strongly against hiding behind it to promote hate.’

Despite it being evident that many residents are opposed to this weekend’s rally, Lt. Brian Smith said there’s not a lot the police can do to stop it happening.

He explained, ‘Typically, there’s no permit needed for free speech activity such as that, as long as they allow free public access to the spaces, don’t interfere with traffic, set up structures, or things like that.’

Smith continued:

Hopefully it is a peaceful, 1st Amendment-protected type of event that doesn’t get to the point where it’s affecting public safety. We’ll staff it accordingly and have contingency plans in place in case there are issues that arise.

PA Images

In addition to monitoring the rally, Smith said that the police department has been trying to get in touch with it’s organisers.

BLM Huntington Beach’s founder has since organised a counter-rally to take place on Sunday, which Smith says the police will also monitor.