Knife Attack Leaves Three Injured On Bus As Driver ‘Pulls Panic Button’

Alamy

Three people have been left injured after a knife attack on a London bus.

The incident took place in the early hours this morning, October 20, on the N25 night bus. Police were called to the scene at around 12.45am in Mile End Road, Tower Hamlets. The Mile End underground station has since been cordoned off by officers.

According to a Met Police spokesperson, officers were called ‘following reports of a man seen in possession of a knife on board a Route N25 bus’ causing the driver to ‘pull the panic button’.

Three people in total were injured following the attack. ‘Officers attended and found a 34-year-old man suffering from stab injuries. They immediately provided first aid. The man was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition,’ the spokesperson said, as per the MailOnline.

‘Two other men – aged 34 and 22 – were also taken to hospital for treatment to slash injuries; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.’

An unnamed man has been taken into custody in connection to the attack. ‘A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody,’ the spokesperson confirmed.

Police also urged that ‘a crime scene remains in place’ at the time of writing, and enquiries are ongoing.

Tower Hamlets Police also confirmed on Twitter that the westbound carriageway of Mile End Road and Mile End Underground Station is closed for the time being ‘due to an ongoing investigation into a serious assault that occurred earlier this morning.’

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 244/20Oct. You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111