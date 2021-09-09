Knife Attacker Holding People Hostage At Bristol Petrol Station
An armed man in Bristol is reportedly holding people hostage at a petrol station.
Avon and Somerset Police officers are at the scene, and are attempting to negotiate with the man who stormed the Morrison’s petrol station while wielding a knife.
It’s believed those being held hostage are the petrol station’s staff members.
One person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All other hostages are uninjured, The Express reports, and are currently hiding in a safe room.
According to someone livestreaming the ordeal, the siege has been going on for an hour.
A statement issued by police read:
Police are at the scene of an incident which has led to the closure of Hengrove Way, Bristol today, Thursday 9 September.
A man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station. Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers.
One person has left the scene and gone to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening.
‘Armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion,’ it continued.
Members of the public have since been told to avoid the area.
As a result of the ongoing ordeal, bus operator First West of England’s services have been affected as some buses were due to exit the Hengrove depot, in Roman Farm Road.
Services will resume once the incident has been dealt with.
An eyewitness said that it doesn’t appear as if anyone has been shot, and that armed police used stun grenades when entering the building.
